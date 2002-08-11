postings list

8/28 More black men are in prison than in institutions of higher education. It wasn't always this way.

8/25 Interesting article in the NY Times by Victoria De Grazia on the selling of the US as a brand .

Excellent article from Newsday about 'corporate terrorism' .

This is the key passage:

According to Senate testimony from Kenneth Roth, whose Human Rights Watch

group two years ago documented "widespread labor rights violations" in the

United States, in the 1950s a few hundred workers a year were fired -

illegally - for trying to organize unions. But in 1998 - despite a much

lower level of union organizing activity - 24,000 workers lost their jobs

just because they were trying to exercise their internationally guaranteed

freedom to associate with other workers on the job.





8/24 Militant protests against Bush in Oregon, for the most part ignored by the US media.

8/22 File under: it doesn't get any stupider than this: Peruvian converts are the newest settlers on the West Bank.

8/21 Blair's strategy of trying to change the US by getting close to it has failed . Exports from the US aren't increasing much , despite a weakening dollar. Not much of a payoff from the end of the great strategy of the eighties and nineties, using a strong dollar to attract foreign capital to the US: Subtracting capital sent abroad from the United States, the net inflow into the country fell 83 percent, or $16.4 billion, in the first quarter compared with figures in the period a year earlier. Switzerland alone invested $11.1 billion in the United States in the first quarter of 2001; in the first quarter of this year, it withdrew $154 million worth of capital. Mr. Schoenholtz said he viewed the dollar's decline as a signal of these retreating capital flows. The business climate in the United States, crippled by accounting scandals and faltering profits, makes investment in American securities less attractive. With less demand for American securities comes less demand for dollars with which to buy them, and the currency loses value. Dollar falls as Saudi Arabia , unhappy with the US, pulls some money out. Despite scepticism over a big Saudi shift out of dollar assets, Iran - described as part of an "axis of evil" by President George Bush, is reportedly considering switching crude oil sales from dollars into euros. If they did so, and were followed by other oil producers, the consequences for the US would be serious.



8/20 Things aren't going well when the US can't even get Colombia, the third largest recipient of US military aid, to agree to its policy on the international criminal court . Guess even dependents don't like to be ordered to violate treaties they've signed.

8/13 Today is left-hander's day !

Excellent article available free at the NACLA website on the coup and un-coup in Venezuela in April, particularly focusing on the perfidy of the Venezuelan private media, which broadcast soap operas rather than live reports of pro-Chavez demonstrations.

Item: According to reporter Elizabeth Bumiller:

Even Republican supporters of Mr. Bush have recently criticized the forum as an exercise in promoting the Bush economic agenda and a reaffirmation of the president's policies, rather than an open airing of the economic problems facing the country.

So why did the Times headline her article Bush's Forum on Economy: More than the Usual Crowd ?

8/12 Breaking up a child smuggling ring sounds very noble--but it should be noted that the children were being smuggled so that their parents in the US could see them, and that the smuggling ring is necessitated largely because of US immigration policy. Now that it is busted it, it's not clear how these parents will ever see their children (Although, obviously, where there is a demand, an enterprise will probably emerge, legal or no).

The interesting thing about this article is not so much that US arrogance toward Japan remains intact even after the US bubble burst; the interesting thing is that the potential of Japanese decline is seen as a problem for the US:

If the Japanese really lost hope, they might start thinking more about acquiescing in Chinese power," said Robyn Lim, an expert in international relations at Nanzan University in Nagoya, "so Japan's return to some semblance of economic health is a vital interest of the U.S. for both security and economic reasons.



As always, worth noting how 'US security' seems to depend on the right behaviour of countries thousands of miles away.

Blurring the line between advertising and advocacy seems particularly heinous when the subject is medicine. Watch out for celebrities on talk shows claiming some medication worked for them--they may be on a company payroll.

Weird--the 'it wasn't Argentina's fault, it was the IMF's' line, articulated by a regular reporter for the New York Times.

8/10 Blunt article in the Times clarifying the way the IMF is seeking to tie the hands of the next administration in Brazil.

This article , about the way stagnant wages may hinder US economic recovery, is also useful.

The US is officially going to aid the Colombian government in its struggle against the rebels of the FARC (and against right wing paramilitaries--yeah right). Just what we need, another war to get involved with...

The US now wants any country getting military aid to agree to give immunity to US troops from the international criminal court (in other words, violate a treaty they've signed). Its almost as if the US wants to see how tightly it can pull the strings of its empire before they snap...

8/8 Consequences of US immigration policy of deporting convicted felons.

In a tangled legal case, Mr. Sor Vann [deported to Cambodia] said he had been convicted of indecent exposure for urinating in public, then of violating his parole, and had ended up serving four years in prison before he was released....

As the deportations continue in the months to come, the Cambodian government will find itself burdened with hundreds of people like this, lost, jobless, many of them unable to function in the Cambodian language, all with criminal records. The hard cases among them could become a menace, possibly joining criminal groups or forming their own gangs Good, frank article about the reasons for the IMF bailout of Brazil , supported by the US. Some highlights:

For one thing, a Brazilian collapse would be much more frightening [than Argentina's]. Brazil's economy is several times as big as Argentina's. Its external debt of $264 billion is more than double that of Argentina, and American banks like Citigroup , FleetBoston and J. P. Morgan Chase have much greater exposure to Brazilian loans than to Argentine ones. Brazil has also been a big magnet for American industrial investment. General Motors and other car companies have sunk billions into factory expansions, and a Brazilian meltdown would turn those into white elephants.... The I.M.F. loan was carefully structured to affect Brazil's upcoming elections, in which two left-wing candidates are in the lead and had been threatening to reverse Brazil's free-market approach to economics and trade. Most of the loan cannot be tapped until after the elections, and the left-wing candidates strongly implied today that they will continue the current belt-tightening budget policies in order to satisfy the fund. The loan may well keep Brazil on the neo-liberal track. But as Paul Krugman admits in this surprising column , that track has not been particularly beneficial to the poor majority.

8/7 Apparently the prospect of South America's largest economy collapsing is too much even for the Bush administration, which is working with the IMF to get Brazil money to stave off its currency decline. On the other hand, they have not been so generous to Argentina:

Between his meetings with government officials and businessmen, Mr. O'Neill visited a day care center in a Buenos Aires suburb in which more than half of the 500,000 inhabitants are now living below the poverty line. As his motorcade sped through the streets, onlookers rubbed their fingers together to indicate money and one man shouted "where's the cash, where's the cash?" Workers at the center, built with a grant from the World Bank, said that most of the parents of the 110 children, ages 2 to 5, enrolled in the program were unemployed. The breakfast and lunch which today consisted of chicken and rice with milk and flan for dessert is the only nourishment many of the children receive, the workers said.

8/6 In a display of what is becoming typical US world leadership, the US is trying to get countries to agree to not extradite US troops to the international criminal court . So far, the US has gotten two countries to agree . Who besides Israel? Romania, presumably in need of some loans.

8/5 When people try to change the subject away from Israel, as in this repellent piece by Richard Bernstein, they often mention situations like Chechnya or the war in Congo, which have resulted in more deaths. But it might be more useful to direct attention closer to home, to US border policy , which has actually produced a death toll comparable to the conflict in Israel/Palestine.

The Screw Turns : The IMF is unhappy with the US economy. Some specifics:

The report said that some executive board members also recommended increases in U.S. energy taxes as a way to reduce America's use of energy reserves.

The IMF urged U.S. policy-makers to consider rolling back some of the future tax cuts in an effort to keep budget deficits under control and said the administration's current forecasts of when the federal budget will return to surpluses could prove too optimistic.

The report was also critical of the recently passed farm bill, which sharply boosts farm subsidy payments, saying this would also be a drain on the budget in coming years and undermine the U.S. position in global trade talks that all farm subsidies should be dramatically scaled back.

8/4 Will Brazil follow Argentina into financial chaos? The subtext of this question is revealed in this quote: Behind many of the tremors in Brazil are polls showing that Mr. Cardoso's hand-picked candidate, the former health minister José Serra of the president's centrist Social Democracy Party, is steadily losing ground to his main rivals: the leftist Workers' Party candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a former metalworker who used to talk loudly about renegotiating Brazil's debt, and the dark horse candidate, Ciro Gomes of the Labor Front coalition, who still talks about it.

In other words, the investing class may well throw the country into turmoil to punish it for democratically electing leaders it disapproves of.

8/3 What does it mean if the Pentagon parking lot is empty in August? Could it possibly mean that people have been told to take their vacations now, since there may be a war soon that will but all breaks on hold?

Ericsson further blurs the line between advertising and life.

Add Bolivia to the list of countries in Latin America where the left is accumulating strength. A coalition of peasants, unions, and indigenous people (in other words, 'terrorists', in the judgement of the US government) may attain the presidency this weekend.

The US is having trouble attracting foreign investment , slowing its recovery.

Reading the New York Times lately, including this piece featuring Republicans with reservations about invading Iraq, I've begun to wonder whether the newspaper of record actually supports the idea of this invasion.

8/1 In discussion yesterday about going to war with Iraq,

Senator Trent Lott, the Republican minority leader, told reporters today that he did not think the administration needed Congressional approval for a major assault. He said that authority had been granted last fall in a resolution supporting military action against Al Qaeda.

"I suspect that Al Qaeda elements are in Iraq," Mr. Lott said. "The resolution we passed, we made it very clear the president has the authority to pursue the Al Qaeda wherever they may be found, in whatever country, which could very well include Iraq."